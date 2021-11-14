R Chad Prashad Sells 2,000 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

World Acceptance stock opened at $229.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.52. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $97.13 and a 12 month high of $261.23.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

