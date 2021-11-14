Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,694 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ambev by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,082,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,039 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,339,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ambev by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,796,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,342 shares in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

