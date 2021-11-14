Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $576,903.84 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $219,970.14.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $546,819.94.

FSLY stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,198,000 after buying an additional 173,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fastly by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.78.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

