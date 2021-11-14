Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRE. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Agricole dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a market cap of £497.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.91.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 5,210 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,899 ($12,933.11). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 273 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,945 shares of company stock worth $8,061,004.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

