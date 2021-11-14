Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRE. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Agricole dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).
Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a market cap of £497.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.91.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
