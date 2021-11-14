CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of CAE opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,798,000 after purchasing an additional 205,975 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CAE by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,765,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CAE by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 700,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CAE by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 383,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 42,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

