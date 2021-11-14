Ted Baker (LON:TED) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a no recommendation rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TED stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 91.05 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £239.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

