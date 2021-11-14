Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock.

VCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

VCP stock opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,010.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,034.45. Victoria has a fifty-two week low of GBX 425 ($5.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

