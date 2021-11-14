Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

