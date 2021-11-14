Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,828 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000.

VYM opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $86.82 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

