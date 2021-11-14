Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.52. 615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000.

