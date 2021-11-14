Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $360.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

