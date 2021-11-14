iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)’s stock price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 6,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,601,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,090,000. iShares Gold Trust Micro comprises 3.7% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 23.12% of iShares Gold Trust Micro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

