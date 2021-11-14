HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target Lowered to $11.80 at Citigroup

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $13.20 to $11.80 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUYA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in HUYA by 30.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,274 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HUYA by 11.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HUYA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 357.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 36,934 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

