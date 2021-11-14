Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

