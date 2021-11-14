Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 467,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $7,947,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $10.03 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

