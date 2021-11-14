Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $682.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

