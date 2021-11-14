Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 128,271 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.51% of NN worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NN by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NN by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNBR. TheStreet cut NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,818.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,975. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

