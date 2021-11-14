Vanguard Group Inc. Buys Shares of 619,384 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 619,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,104,000.

Separately, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,655,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

