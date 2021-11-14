Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDLS. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NDLS opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.69 million, a P/E ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.39. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.