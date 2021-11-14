EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of EVERTEC worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,625,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

