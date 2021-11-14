National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,542 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,817.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NFG stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.