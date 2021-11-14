Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Sells $1,010,400.00 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,059,300.00.

On Monday, October 11th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $996,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 68.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 2,853.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

