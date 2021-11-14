Keith Neumeyer Sells 50,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$853,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677,167 shares in the company, valued at C$62,732,469.02.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total transaction of C$442,500.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$832,500.00.

FR stock opened at C$17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.31. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.71.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

