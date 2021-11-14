Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30.

On Friday, September 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50.

NYSE VEEV opened at $317.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

