CIBC Boosts Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$13.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRDF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

