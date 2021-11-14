National Bankshares Boosts Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$4.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BKBEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pipestone Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of BKBEF stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

