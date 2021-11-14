Scotiabank Cuts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$55.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.67.

OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $30.51 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

