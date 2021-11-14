adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day moving average is $174.22. adidas has a 52 week low of $149.45 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

