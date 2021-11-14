adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day moving average is $174.22. adidas has a 52 week low of $149.45 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.