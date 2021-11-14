Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO opened at $95.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

