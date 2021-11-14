Royal Bank of Canada Buys 21,017 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.