Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.50% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 468,832 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,493,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,498 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,778,000 after acquiring an additional 321,467 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,138,000.

ILF stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

