Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,718 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.16% of Perdoceo Education worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,299,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,031,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 158,069 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 11.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

