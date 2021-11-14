Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 86.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,782 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rayonier by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4,272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 317,324 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after acquiring an additional 242,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RYN opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.08%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

