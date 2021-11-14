Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 812,016 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NI opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

