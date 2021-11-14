Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.28% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,441 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7,255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $76.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

