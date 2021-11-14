Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at KeyCorp

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
