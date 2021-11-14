Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at KeyCorp

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $650,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

