Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $76.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

WLL stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $70.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 86.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $5,128,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

