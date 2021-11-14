Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) PT Raised to $8.00

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.34. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

