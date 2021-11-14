Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SEB Equities raised shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.33.

OTCMKTS DDRLF opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

