Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Trading Down 4.6%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.50 and last traded at $124.50. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.53.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.76.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

