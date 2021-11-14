Kesselrun Resources (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Trading 25% Higher

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 9,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 31,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About Kesselrun Resources (OTCMKTS:KSSRF)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

