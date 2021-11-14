Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 83,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 55,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.