Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

