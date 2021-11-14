WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WHTPF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

