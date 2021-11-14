Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

