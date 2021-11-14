$76.06 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post sales of $76.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.22 million and the lowest is $75.90 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $72.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $303.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $303.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $298.83 million, with estimates ranging from $292.26 million to $305.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 108,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

