Stifel Nicolaus Raises Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

TOTZF stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.75.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

