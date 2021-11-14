Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 64,600 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 64,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

