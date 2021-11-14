Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 98,000 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Landec worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Landec by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 59.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 94,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 216,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 89,245 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

