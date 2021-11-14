Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 1,247.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 941,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 871,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Milestone Scientific were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of MLSS opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 80.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

